Janet M. Zwoyer



Born: March 28, 1933; in Aurora, IL



Died: May 15, 2019; in Kalamazoo, MI



Janet Maryon Shoger Zwoyer (Jan), 86, longtime resident of Urbana, IL, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Kalamazoo, Michigan.



Jan was born on March 28, 1933 to Howard and Marjorie Shoger in Aurora, IL. She was raised on a farm in Oswego, IL. She attended Wesley Memorial School of Nursing in Chicago IL, making lifelong friends with other students and receiving her R.N. She married Russell E. Zwoyer in 1954 and after a stint of being an Air Force wife in Minnesota and Oklahoma, the Zwoyers moved back to Illinois, settling in Urbana in 1961. Jan worked as a private duty nurse until her kids were all in school and then went to work at Carle Clinic. She went back to school to get her Bachelor's degree from Eastern Illinois University, graduating in 1978 and became a nurse practitioner. She retired in 1991. After retirement, she and Russell traveled extensively to Hawaii, Africa, Greece, China, Scandinavia, Egypt and many other places. She was an energetic Illinois Basketball fan and lived to see her Chicago Cubs win the World Series.



One of Jan's great gifts in life was hospitality--making people feel welcome and included. She organized many dinners and meals for her church family and hosted many University of Illinois international families and students. She was an accomplished bridge player; a 4-H leader; a P.E.O. sister; active for many years in Church Women United; and supported many local charities with her energy, lasagna and cookies.



Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Marjorie Shoger; her beloved and fun husband, Russell Zwoyer; brothers James Shoger and Dean Shoger; grandsons Joel McDonald-Zwoyer and Charles McDonald-Zwoyer; and daughter in law Peggy McDonald.



Jan is survived by three children, Mark Zwoyer of Indianapolis, IN, Jill Mulder (Paula Wells) of Mountainair, NM, and Mary Anderson (Robert Anderson) of Schoolcraft, MI; two grandchildren Elizabeth McDonald-Zwoyer (Kathryn Dickhut) of St. Louis, MO, and Luke Anderson of Kalamazoo, MI; and innumerable friends.



The family wishes to thank her primary caregiver and friend, Sheila Tucker in Urbana IL and all of the gentle and kind staff at Crystal Woods in Kalamazoo, MI and Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan, who cared for her in her last months.



A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life at 2 pm on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at McKinley Memorial Presbyterian Church, 809 S. Fifth St., Champaign, IL.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to McKinley Memorial Presbyterian Church, Champaign, IL (www.mckinley-church.org) or Happy Hollow Children's Camp, Indianapolis, IN (www.happyhollowcamp.net). Jan was a faithful member of McKinley for 57 years. She valued and supported McKinley's progressive and inclusive ministry to the University of Illinois community and would be honored to be remembered to that community. Jan also valued and supported the work of Happy Hollow Children's Camp. Happy Hollow provides low cost summer camp experiences for children and youth from low income families, and was a beloved place of her grandson Charlie.



Please visit Janet's webpage at: www.avinkcremation.com where you can archive a photo or share a memory. Published in the Kendall County Now from May 23 to June 6, 2019