Janet Player


1928 - 2019
Janet Player Obituary
Janet Player

Born: March 6, 1928; in West Chicago, IL

Died: March 19, 2019; in Oswego, IL

Janet Player, age 91, of Oswego, IL, suddenly passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at home. She was born March 6, 1928 in West Chicago, IL.

Janet was a member of the Oswego Presbyterian Church. She loved gardening, reading, knitting, but most of all her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her incredible cooking.

She is survived by her two sons, John Scot (Mary) Player, and Jefrey Robert (Lee) Player; Grandchildren, Eric, James, Charles, Kate, Dana,and Nikki Player; and five great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Player; and twin brothers, John and Robert Kautz.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Oswego Presbyterian Church, 1976 Rt. IL-25, Oswego, IL 60543.

Arrangements have been entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kendall County Now on Apr. 4, 2019
