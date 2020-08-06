Janita G. Kyncl
Born: January 15, 1924; in Chicago, IL
Died: July 27, 2020; in Sandwich, IL
Janita G. Kyncl, age 96, of Newark, IL died peacefully on July 27, 2020 at Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich, IL. She was born January 15, 1924 in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late Paul Matthew and Gladys Helen nee Marshall Komm.
She was employed for many years at Rockford Controls in Glen Ellyn, IL as a repair technician. She was a member of Glen Ellyn Bible Church, Sionolli Lodge #170 in Brookfield, IL and the Fox Valley Older Adults in Sandwich, IL.
She is survived by her daughter Pamela (Fred) Kyncl-Hentschel of Newark, IL; four grandchildren Brooke (Brian) Gumms, Harmony (Tavis) Parks, Dustin (Rachel) Kyncl, Joshua (Tiffany) Kyncl; eleven great grandchildren; several step grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry C. Kyncl, son Charles Kyncl, three brothers Donald, Paul and Charles Komm.
Graveside services (with military honor for Jerry Kyncl) will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.
Services for Janita and Jerry are entrusted to GABEL-DUNN FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 102 S. Johnson St. - P. O. Box 623, Newark, IL 60541-0623.For additional information 815/695-5131 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com