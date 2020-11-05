1/
Jean L. Book
Jean L. Book

Born: May 26, 1945; in Joliet, IL

Died: October 29, 2020; in Aurora, IL

Jean L. Book, 75 years of Aurora, Illinois, formerly of Newark, Illinois, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Presence McAuley Manor. She was born May 26, 1945 in Joliet, Illinois, the daughter of the late Clyde P. and Mindwell E. (nee Wright) Book.

Jean worked in the factory at Process Plastics for many years. She was also a great lover of animals, especially her two cats Orph and C.C.

She is survived by her sister Ruth Martin of Mesa, AZ, her nephew David (Michelle) Thorsen of Morris, IL, great niece Taylor Thorsen and Great Nephew Trey Thorsen, both of Morris, IL.

Cremation took place, as per Jean'swishes. There will be no visitation. For information, DUNNFAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Rd., Oswego, IL60543-0665. 630/554-3888 orwww.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com


Published in Kendall County Now on Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
