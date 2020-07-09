Jean lindner Deeds
Born: September 20, 1942
Died: June 16, 2020
Jean Margaret (Lindner) Deeds passed away at home on June 16, 2020 on a sunny afternoon with a beautiful breeze blowing and her two sons sitting by her side. Born on September 20, 1942, in Sandwich, Illinois to Harrison and Violet Lindner, Jean became an adventurer, world traveler, lifelong learner, and inspiration to many others. Jean epitomized what it means to be a loving mother, grandmother, and true friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her and her generous heart.
Jean was a devoted mother to Greg and Brad Deeds, and his wife Aiko. Her greatest joy came from her granddaughters, Monet, Amelia, and Persephone. She is also survived by her brother George Lindner and his wife Patricia, along with their children Courtney, Brooks, Jonathan, and Michael.
At age 51, Jean Deeds quit her job at the Childrens Museum of Indianapolis and set out to hike the entire 2,155-mile Appalachian Trail alone, despite having never really hiked or camped before. The epic 6-month journey changed her life, and ultimately those of many others along the way who went on to join her on hiking trips around the world.
She wrote a book, There are Mountains to Climb, about her experience thru-hiking the AT. The idea for the book was sparked by the overwhelming response to the numerous articles written during her hike by Indianapolis Star columnist John Shaughnessy. At the post offices in small towns along the trail, she would receive up to 40 letters at a time, often from perfect strangers, encouraging her on her way. After completing the journey, "Indiana Jean" became a popular motivational speaker, passing on life lessons of perseverance and personal growth to thousands of people around the country.
Jean went on to summit 19,341-foot Mt. Kilimanjaro twice--at age 55 and 60'and led a trekking group to Mt. Everest's Base Camp in Nepal. She took numerous groups of women back to hike portions of the Appalachian Trail along with trips to New Zealand, France, Italy, Norway, Ireland, England, Peru, Costa Rica, and numerous other destinations.
Jean had many lifelong friends and loves beyond her family, including Women for Adventure, the MainStays, AMWEL, her bridge club and book clubs, and her lifelong friends from spending summers at Crystal Lake, Michigan.
After being diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer in early 2011 and given approximately 6 months to live, Jean was determined to live her best life and treated the cancer as just another mountain to climb. Switching to a plant-based diet, following a rigorous exercise regimen and taking daily walks, being active in her community and with her family, and maintaining a positive attitude, Jean outlived her prognosis by circling the globe and living well for another 9 and a half years.
Determined to continue to have a positive impact on the world, Jean used her extra time on Earth to teach literacy and high school equivalency at local prisons, campaign against political gerrymandering and corruption, and volunteer as a mentor in the Starfish Initiative program. Having experienced natural beauty and making friends around the world, Jean was a passionate advocate for social justice, political reform and voting rights, along with environmental preservation.
Jean will be remembered always by those who loved her as a bright, energetic, passionate, loving, and funny spirit. Jean's love of life and dedication to others had a tremendous impact on those who were blessed to know her and, until the end, she faithfully maintained the Lindner tradition of correcting any grammatical errors within earshot. May her spirit continue to support and guide us to be our best and most motivated selves.
A celebration of Jean Deeds' life will occur at a later time when global pandemic conditions permit.
Contributions can be made to the Jean Deeds Fund at the Appalachian Trail Conservancy: https://appalachiantrail.org/jeandeeds
. We know Jean's spirit will live on through the Red Spruce trees planted along the Appalachian Trail in her name. Her online obituary and guest book: https://flannerbuchanan.com/obit/jean-margaret-lindner-deeds/