Joe Perry Travis



Born: February 3, 1937



Died: May 29, 2019



Joe Perry Travis, passed peacefully in his home on May 29, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born February 3, 1937 in Nashville, TN.



He served in the Air Force from 1957 until 1962 where he was a Master Aircraft Mechanic. He then worked at Caterpillar in Montgomery, IL until his retirement in 1992.



He married Jacquelene Souder on October 24, 1959 in Bainbridge, GA. They lived in Plano, IL for 50 years.



Joe was a devoted family man and loved so much. He was a 'Ford Guy' and was a collector of John Deere and Coca~Cola memorabilia. He enjoyed his daily morning drives down to Silver Springs State Park where he watched the birds and drank his coffee.



He is survived by his wife Jacquelene Travis, their three Sons David (Marci nee Shonk) Travis of Naperville, IL; Michael (Kimara nee Atkinson) Travis of Evans, GA; Perry (Kori nee Frees) Travis of Earlville, IL; and three grandchildren Jennifer (nee Travis) (Jacob) Brewer of Compton, IL; Sean Travis and Katy Travis of Evans, GA and two great grandsons Lane and Waylon Brewer, sister Becky, and numerous loved nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents Alice and Lenzy Breedlove and two sisters Jacque Borden and Miriam Ames.



Private Services will be held at a later date. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com Published in the Kendall County Now on June 6, 2019