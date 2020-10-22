John Greenwood



John Greenwood, 58, of Oswego passed away on October 17, 2020.



John graduated from Oswego High School in 1980. John married Cindy (Jarchow) in 1985. He was self-employed for 31 years. He is survived by his parents, Wayne and Lynette Greenwood of Oswego; his wife Cindy of 35 years; his son Steven and wife Hannah (Dodd); son Mike; daughter Jenny; and son Dave. He is also survived by his sister, Mara (Greenwood) McKay and family, several in-laws, nieces, and nephews. He enjoyed living life to its fullest.



Visitation will be held from 3 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. Thursday, October 22, family and friends are welcome to meet at Dunn Family Funeral Home at 9 am should they wish to join the procession. Ceremony commences at 10 am at Aux Sable Grove Naausay Cemetery to accommodate guests due to the COVID.



John will be fondly remembered by all as a generous, caring, and fun-loving man.





