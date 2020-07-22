1/1
John Palmer Patterson
1932 - 2020
John Palmer Patterson

Born: October 26, 1932

Died: July 20, 2020; in Aurora, IL

John Palmer Patterson, age 87 of Yorkville, IL passed away surrounded by his loving family at his home, on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born on October 26, 1932 in Aurora, IL the son of Homer D. and Elizabeth "June" (Amy) Patterson.

John was united in marriage on June 22, 1957 to the former Miss Lorraine Ann Leifheit and they spent the next 48 years happily together until her passing on February 5, 2006. Mr. Patterson was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a longtime member of the Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ in Yorkville, IL. John was formerly employed, for 15 years, by Sears-Roebuck in Aurora, IL. Later, he became the owner and operator of The Shoe Horn with locations in both Yorkville and Batavia, IL. John was a very social person and enjoyed spending time with his many friends at the Beecher Center in Yorkville, IL. John was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.

John is survived by his children, Tom (Denise) Patterson of Beaver Dam, WI, Jim Patterson of Tampa, FL, David (Trina Posey) Patterson of Yorkville, IL and Carol (Todd) Barwick of Port Richie, FL; his grandchildren, Nathan Patterson, Jory (Laurie) Patterson, Mathew Patterson, Rebecca Moran and Thomas Short; one great-grandson, Christian; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lorraine Patterson; his two sisters, Barbara Haggard and Sarah Jane Niper.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611.


Published in Kendall County Now on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
The whole Patterson Family were GREAT neighbors on LaSalle St in Aurora. John would give me a ride to work when we worked a Sears and I loved to babysit his kids. Super nice guy. Prayers to his family.
Sarah (Bennett) Brauer
Friend
July 23, 2020
I will always remember John as the "Giant" man who sold my mom the shoes I wore. I felt small in his presence as a child, but he never made me feel small as an adult. John was a gracious and kind man. In fact, one might say he was fantastic! :) I will miss his updates on friends, his booming voice and infectious smile. Deepest sympathies to John's family. He always appreciated the way you worried about him and cared for him!
Joan Becker
July 23, 2020
John was a kind, sociable man. i always enjoyed seeing him and talking to him at cook outs.
Donna McGrath
Friend
July 22, 2020
John was a friend to everyone. Always happy always smiling. When you asked him how he was he always responded Fantastic. Never heard him complain. Heaven gained a good man. Our sympathy to the family.
Randy and Nancy Scott
Friend
July 22, 2020
I'm sorry to hear of John's passing. He was always so kind to my mom, Annetta Harmon at Rose Terrace. Your family is in my prayers.
Wendy Harmon Jones
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
I worked for John at the Aurora Sears store from 1971-74 while on college breaks. He was a caring and compassionate boss. RIP John.
Jeff Ross
Friend
