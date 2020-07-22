John Palmer Patterson
Born: October 26, 1932
Died: July 20, 2020; in Aurora, IL
John Palmer Patterson, age 87 of Yorkville, IL passed away surrounded by his loving family at his home, on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born on October 26, 1932 in Aurora, IL the son of Homer D. and Elizabeth "June" (Amy) Patterson.
John was united in marriage on June 22, 1957 to the former Miss Lorraine Ann Leifheit and they spent the next 48 years happily together until her passing on February 5, 2006. Mr. Patterson was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a longtime member of the Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ in Yorkville, IL. John was formerly employed, for 15 years, by Sears-Roebuck in Aurora, IL. Later, he became the owner and operator of The Shoe Horn with locations in both Yorkville and Batavia, IL. John was a very social person and enjoyed spending time with his many friends at the Beecher Center in Yorkville, IL. John was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.
John is survived by his children, Tom (Denise) Patterson of Beaver Dam, WI, Jim Patterson of Tampa, FL, David (Trina Posey) Patterson of Yorkville, IL and Carol (Todd) Barwick of Port Richie, FL; his grandchildren, Nathan Patterson, Jory (Laurie) Patterson, Mathew Patterson, Rebecca Moran and Thomas Short; one great-grandson, Christian; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lorraine Patterson; his two sisters, Barbara Haggard and Sarah Jane Niper.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com
or (630) 553-7611.