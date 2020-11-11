John Redman Marshall IIIBorn: April 6, 1936; in Aurora, ILDied: October 19, 2020; in Los Alamos, NMJohn Redman Marshall III of Orlando Florida passed away peacefully on the 19th of October 2020 in Los Alamos New Mexico in the presence of his wife Elaine, son Nicholas, and dog Nina. He was known as "Jack" to his friends and relations. Jack was born April 6, 1936, in Aurora Illinois to John Redman Marshall II and Gladys Marie Beecher. He was a proud member of the class of 1954 of Yorkville Illinois high school. Jack joined the US Navy upon graduating from hight school. After boot camp at Great Lakes, he attended electronics school at Treasure Island, San Francisco, California. His first duty station was Adak, Alaska from whence he was sent to Washington, DC for additional schooling. Jack was then posted to Tokyo, Japan, then to Yokota Air Force base, Japan. He graduated from Jacksonville University with an international relations degree after attending the University of Illinois Champaign/Urbana and American University, Washington, D.C. Upon finishing college, Jack worked for the federal government, first with the Department of State, then the Department of Justice, and he spent most of his career in the Department of Commerce as a trade specialist. He spent most of his Commerce career in the Jacksonville Florida office and then went on to open the Orlando Florida office. After retiring from the federal government, he taught "The Environment for International Trade" at the University of Central Florida. Jack was always an outgoing person who loved meeting people and making them laugh and feel special. He married Elaine Kay Marteeny on August 17th, 1967 and they gave birth to their son Nicholas Redman Marshall on May 17th, 1978.Jack was a member of the Naval Cryptologic Veterans Association (NCVA), National Rifle Association (NRA), and the Kendall County (IL) Historical Society.Jack is survived by his wife, Elaine M Marshall, son, Nicholas Redman Marshall, daughter-in-law, Barbara Kaldi Marshall, and his grandsons, Simon Redman Marshall and Alexander Ze'ev Marshall.