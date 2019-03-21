Joseph Earl Beardsley



Born: February 19, 1938; in Sandwich, IL



Died: March 12, 2019; in Shabbona, IL



Joseph (Joe) Earl Beardsley, 80, of Shabbona formerly of Sandwich, passed away March 12, 2019 at Prairie Crossing Living and Rehab, Shabbona. He was born on February 19, 1938 in Sandwich, IL to the late Victor and Sara Beardsley.



He served his country with the US Army, married Helen Gavic she precedes him.



He graduated from Sandwich High School Class of 1956, worked and retired from All Steel in Montgomery, owned and raised over 100 head of cattle in the Yellow Stone National Park area.



He was a Civil War buff, he was a Green Bay Packer and Celtic Fan. He enjoyed his fish tanks fill with beautiful and colorful fish, he also enjoyed his traveling and especially out west.



He is survived by his children, Rick (Jackie) Beardsley of Naperville, Ron Beardsley of Somonauk and Pete Beardsley of Sugar Grove. 2 Brothers, Victor (Harriet) and Glen (Carole). 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Helen' and son, Patrick both passed in 2007.



Funeral service at 12:00 noon and visitation 10:00 to 12:00 p.m. will be Monday March 18, 2019 at the Beverage Family Funeral Home 104 terry St. Sandwich , IL. with Fr. Kevin Butler officiating. Interment to follow to Oak Ridge Cemetery Sandwich, IL. www.beveragefamilyfh.com Published in the Kendall County Now on Mar. 21, 2019