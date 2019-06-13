Joyce C. Green



Born: September 29, 1927; in Batavia, IL



Died: May 29, 2019; in Springfield, MO



Joyce C. Green, 91, of Mt Vernon, MO, formerly of Edina, MO passed on to glory, May 29, 2019 at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, MO. She was born on September 29, 1927 to parents Lester Ray and Jessie L. (Schafman) Wilkinson in Batavia, IL.



Joyce attended and graduated West Aurora High School in Aurora, IL. She met Bobbie W. Green on an arranged blind date, that neither wanted to go on. They were married 6 months later on June 27, 1948 and spent the next 64 happy years together until Bob's death on September 5, 2012.



Joyce was a homemaker in the early years then took on the role of bookkeeper when they purchased Bob's Standard Service in Yorkville, IL. Joyce was active in the Girl Scouts as a leader, the Women's Club, the Garden Club, and a faithful member of the Yorkville Congregational Church choir. After moving to Edina, MO in 1990, Joyce became a great quilter and made many beautiful quilts. She became active in many area activities including the Knox County "Corn Festival".



Joyce was a loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, and friend. She will be missed deeply by all who knew her. Joyce is survived by her son Kerry (Cindy) Green of Mt Vernon, MO. a daughter Alicia (Todd) Engleman of Sheridan, IL. a brother, Don Wilkinson of Aurora, IL, 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob, a daughter Claudia Heubel, her parents, a sister Virginia Wicklund and a brother Ted Wilkinson, Sr.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Yorkville Congregational Church UCC, 409 Center Pkwy Yorkville, IL 60560 on Thursday June 27, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:30 AM in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Joyce's name to Yorkville Congregational Church. A Military Burial Service will be at 2:00 PM at Abraham Lincoln National Veteran's Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd. Elwood, IL 60421. Published in the Kendall County Now on June 13, 2019