Joyce Stevenson



Born: March 3, 1930; in Aurora, IL



Died: April 25, 2019; in Yorkville, IL



Joyce Stevenson, age 89 of Yorkville, IL passed away at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, April 25, 2019. She was born on March 3, 1930 in Aurora, IL the daughter of Joseph and Judith (Frisk) Balthazar.



She attended Oak Park Grade School in Aurora and graduated from East Aurora High School in 1948. After high school she worked at Barber Green for 4 years. Joyce was united in marriage on October 7, 1950 to Mr. Donald Stevenson and they spent the next 56 happy years together until his passing on April 13, 2006. Mrs. Stevenson was a longtime member of Helmar Lutheran Church in Newark, IL. She was formerly employed as a Teacher's Aide with the Kendall County Special Education Co-op. She loved her students dearly and had an impact on many of their lives. Joyce and her husband enjoyed many years of camping and traveling together. They traced their genealogy and traveled to Norway and Sweden exploring their roots. She spent many years attending her children and grandchildren's sporting events. Her family and friends were the most important things in her life. Joyce was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.



Joyce is survived by her children, Joseph (Sharon) Stevenson of New Lenox, IL, Randy (Janet) Stevenson of Newark, IL and Tammy (Steve) Underwood of Newark, IL; her eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and her special friends and caregivers Vita Hillmer and Dawn Anderson.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Judith Balthazar; her husband, Donald Stevenson; and her siblings, June (Merle) Hayward, Joanne Balthazar, Judy Balthazar and John Balthazar.



Memorials may be directed to either, Open Door Rehabilitation Center in Sandwich, IL or Operation Smile.



A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Helmar Lutheran Church, 11935 Lisbon Road, Newark, IL with Pastor Steven Lombardo, officiating. Interment will follow in the Helmar Lutheran Cemetery in Newark, IL.



Friends may visit from 1:00 until 4:00 PM on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL.



Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611. Published in the Kendall County Now on May 2, 2019