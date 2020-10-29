1/1
Kathleen M. Jenkins
Kathleen M. Jenkins

Born: October 6, 1941; in Aurora, IL

Died: October 16, 2020; in Oswego, IL

Kathleen M. Jenkins, age 79, of Oswego, Illinois passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at her home, unexpectedly in her sleep.

She was born on October 6, 1941 in Aurora, Illinois to the late Vance and Shirley nee Jennijohn Evans.

She married David W. Jenkins, (who recently passed away June 9, 2020) in the House of God at Mooseheart, IL, on July 1, 1961. She was a 1959 graduate of West Aurora High School. She retired early from Caterpillar's Aurora plant where she worked as a key punch operator. She enjoyed fishing with her husband in their favorite "fishin" hole in Minnesota's beautiful Leech Lake, where they fished and partied every summer with family and friends for more than 40 years creating many memories and many of those memories were the years in which they fished with their grandchildren. She was especially proud of them for their athletic and academic achievements and the fine young men they have become. She was an active league bowler for many years. She also enjoyed gambling with her many friends and two favorite cousins, Marilee and Michele. She was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan and rarely missed a Bears game and was fortunate enough to see her Cubbies win the World Series. She was a member of Aurora Turners, Third Ward Social Club and the Lucky 50 Fishing Club.

She was a devoted Wife, Mother and Grandmother. She was the best mom two girls could ever need or want and we will ALL miss her so very much.

She is survived by her two daughters, Kelly (Wes) Pigney and Laura Jenkins (Keith Soffner) both of Aurora. Three grandsons, Trevor Pigney of Aurora, James (Sarah) Pigney of Davenport, IA and Alec Pigney (Sophia Spence) of St. Charles, IL. Sister-n-law, Dixie (Jim) Schneck of Crown Point, IN, Joyce Jenkins of Portland, OR and brother-in-law Carl (Nan) Jenkins of Woodburn, OR, cousins Marilee and Michele Viola both of Aurora, IL and her beloved dog, Tiffany.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions a celebration of life will be held at a later date to honor both Kathleen & David.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society 225 Michigan Ave #1200, Chicago, IL 60601 in her name.

Arrangements were entrusted to Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory, 1801 S. Douglas Rd., P. O. Box 665, Oswego, IL 60543.

You may reach out to Kelly Pigney and Laura Jenkins at P.O. Box 665, Oswego, IL 60543.

For additional information 630-554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com


Published in Kendall County Now on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
October 26, 2020
Laura and Kelly,

Sending our thoughts and prayers
God Bless you and family,

Patty Harper (Kiley)
Classmate
October 26, 2020
So sorry to hear about Dave and Kathy. Enjoyed knowing them from Caterpillar and from bowling. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Rex & Sharon Brown
October 23, 2020
Kathy and I were best friends is high school. We shared so many good times together. I remember when she met David. She fell in love instantly. To the Jenkins family my deepest sympathy.
Joyce (Madsen) Plumer
Classmate
October 21, 2020
I was Kathy's Hairdresser for over 30 years. Through Dave's illness, her cancer, and Kelly's accident she always kept her sense of humor. I would look forward to her coming in. We would talk and laugh and sometimes cry. Yeah, she was great. I liked Dave too, he was a hoot. So sorry for your loss.
sherry esposito
Friend
