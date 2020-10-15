Kenlyn J. Faul
Born: June 13, 1937
Died: September 8, 2020
Kenlyn J. Faul, 83, of Oswego, passed away on September 8, 2020. She was born on June 13, 1937.
After graduating from Oswego High, she worked as a waitress, caregiver and factory worker. She retired from Western-Electric and went to work and volunteer at Hesed House. Kenlyn had been an active member of the American Legion.
She is survived by her brothers, Merril (Pat) Faul and Dennis (Brenda) Faul as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
Kenlyn was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas (Vivian) Faul; her sisters, Elnora Stewart, Lois Pahlman and Patricia Clements; her brothers, Lloyd Faul and Gerald Faul; 3 nephews and a niece.
Interment will be private at Lincoln Memorial Park.
Memorials may be directed to Hesed House, 659 S. River St., Aurora, IL 60506.
Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL. For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit healychapel.com
