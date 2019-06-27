Kenneth E. Carlson



Born: November 7, 1933; in Big Rock, IL



Died: June 23, 2019; in Sandwich, IL



Kenneth E. Carlson, age 85 of Big Rock, IL passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Valley West Community Hospital in Sandwich, IL. He was born on November 7, 1933 in Big Rock, IL the son of Jerald and Hilma (Samuelson) Carlson.



Kenneth was united in marriage to Irma Hund Evans in 1967 and they spent the next 11 years happily together until her passing in 1978. Mr. Carlson was a Veteran of the United States Air Force, having served during the Korean War. Kenneth was a loving husband, step-father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.



Kenneth is survived by his step-children, Delores (John) Perkins of Sandwich, IL, Steve (Mary) Evans of OH and Rodney Evans of Denver, CO; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; also many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Irma Carlson; his step-son, Dale Evans; and his three sisters and seven brothers.



A Graveside Service will follow in the Big Rock Welsh Cemetery in Big Rock, IL.



Friends may visit from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Nash-Nelson Memorial Chapel, 141 North Maple Street, Hinckley, IL.



Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (815) 286-3247.