Kenneth L. Dachsteiner, 84 years old, passed away peacefully at his home on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019.



He is survived by his wife Carole (Jereb) Dachsteiner his High School Sweetheart and the love of his life. They have been married for 61 years. Ken adored and enjoyed with all his heart his two (2) children, Son Mark and spouse Debra (Werth), two Grand Children, Breanna and Jacob, Daughter Barbara Stone and partner Paul Gerdes, Brother Paul and spouse Eva, and sister-in law Sandy Mack.



Ken was proceeded in death by his parents Leo and Josephine, and Brother Harold , God rest their souls.



Ken also served his country proudly in the United States Navy active duty and Reserves. He was also a member of the American Legion for over 50 years, employed by General Time (Westclox) and Caterpillar Inc. His interests included repairing clocks, watches, traveling, and taking care of the birds of which his favorites (Cardinals and Hummingbirds). He was an avid Chicago Bears and White Sox Fan and enjoyed watching the games.



A Ceremonial Mass will be held at Saint Patrick Parish, 406 Walnut Street, Yorkville, IL. 60560 on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Following the Mass there will be a Military Honors Service provided by the U.S. Navy and a luncheon will be served in the Church Hall.



At Ken's request in lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children Research Hospital.



ATTN: St. Jude Gift Funds Kenneth Dachsteiner- ID # (5835401)



P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142



Memphis, TN. 38148-01



To donate on line: www.giftfunds.stjude.org Search Fund Kenneth Dachsteiner Published in the Kendall County Now on June 6, 2019