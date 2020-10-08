Kevin Murry Hill
Born: April 13, 1961
Died: October 3, 2020
On Saturday October 3rd, 2020, Kevin Murry Hill of Lombard, IL, loving and devoted son, brother and uncle passed away after a long illness. Kevin was born on April 13th, 1961 in Sandwich, IL. He graduated from Willowbrook High School in 1979 and worked in sales and engineering at CRW Finishing, Inc. for nearly forty years.
Kevin was passionate about music and was a talented guitarist and pianist. He was known for his musical ability, as well as technical savvy to manage the sound, electronics, and lighting needs of bands he played in during his youth and early adulthood. Kevin's playing has been described as mesmerizing and he enjoyed sharing his music with his family, friends, and community. Even in illness, he continued to encourage his nieces and nephews in their musical learning and they shared piano recordings from afar.
Kevin was an avid skier, golfer, and fisherman. His brothers and friends recount many stories of adventures skiing in Colorado and Michigan, fishing in Wisconsin, and golfing closer to home in Illinois. His brothers describe Kevin as the smartest person they've ever known - he loved a good puzzle, vigorous debate, and was always finding creative solutions to challenges. He was a skilled craftsman - whether building a screened in porch on his parent's house, a two-tiered deck, a precision-made gyroscope from scrap aluminum, or adding special features to his home in Lombard. He also enjoyed gardening and intricate mechanical work of model aircraft building. He was known for his devotion to family and friends, and always had a smile and a kind word to share for others.
Kevin grew up as part of a large and loving family and extended family. He was preceded in death by his father Royal Hill. He is survived by his mother Bonnie Hill, his sister Anne Yaple (Kim Yaple), brothers Kent Hill (Alisa Land) and Mark Hill (Amie Caban), nephews Hank Yaple, Kristian Hill, Ethan Hill, and nieces Sarah Yaple and Rebecca Hill, his Uncle Verdell (Aunt Jean) Hanson, Aunts Lois Hill, Helen Hill, Ida Hanson, and Wanda Hanson, as well as a large cohort of cousins.
Kevin will be interred at Newark/Millington Cemetery on Friday, October 9, at 11:30 AM. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a wake celebrating Kevin's life will be deferred at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations in support of music education are welcome and can be sent to Mark Hill, care of Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St., Lombard, IL 60148.
