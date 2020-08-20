1/1
Laird Hettrich
Laird Hettrich

Laird Hettrich, who will be remembered for his kind heart and generous spirit, died Sunday, August 16th, after a long battle with prostate cancer, surrounded by his loving family at his childhood home. He had just recently celebrated his 97th birthday on July 22nd.

Laird graduated with a class of 25 students, from Oswego High School in 1941. He entered the Army Air Force during World War II in 1943 and was stationed in England, France, and Germany. He proudly served in the 9th Air Force, 367th Fighter Group, 392 Squadron. The discipline and patriotism learned from his military service never left him, as his family and friends will attest.

Laird farmed until retirement, on the family farm outside Oswego. He was a loving husband to his wife, Vernita, of whom he was married to for over 60 years, and loving father to his children - Scott, Craig, and Katherine. He was a life-long member of the Oswego Presbyterian Church where he also served as a trustee and was a member of the Oswego Legion.

Although he grew up outside Chicago, Laird was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, and a life-long St. Louis Cardinals fan. He would fondly recall the early championship years of Vince Lombardi and Bart Starr. While watching the Cardinals, he would reminiscence on how they dominated baseball back in the days of Stan Musial. He also loved to tease Vernita, who was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan, on why the Cubs hadn't won a world series since 1908 - which he recently had t oamend.

Laird was preceded in death by his parents, Royal and Katherine, and his brother, Gordon. Heis survived by his wife, Vernita, his brother George and wife Elaine of Geneva, Illinois, his sons Scott of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Craig and wife Joyce of Sacramento, California, his daughter, Katherine of New York, New York, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers or memorials, please donate to either PAN (Patient Assistance Network), PCF (Prostate Cancer Foundation), or the Oswego Presbyterian Church.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. Funeral services with military honors will be private. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com


Published in Kendall County Now on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
August 19, 2020
I enjoyed visiting with Laird when he came to the house for a haircut. He was one of Alice’s favorite clients. He was an amazing man.
Sorry for your loss, Vernita. You have my prayers.
John Cox (Widower of Alice)
Friend
