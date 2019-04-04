Kendall County Now Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beverage Family Funeral Home
104 Terry Street
Sandwich, IL 60548
(815) 786-6715
Resources
More Obituaries for Lanetta Pence-Gauna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lanetta Sue Pence-Gauna


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lanetta Sue Pence-Gauna Obituary
Lanetta Sue Pence-Gauna

Born: September 20, 1967; in Fort Knox, KY

Died: March 27, 2019; in Sandwich, IL

Lanetta Sue Pence-Gauna, 51, of Sandwich, IL passed away unexpectedly on March 27, 2019. She was born in Fort Knox, Kentucky to Dennis Gay Pence, Sr. and Bobbie Hutson on September 20, 1967.

Lanetta is survived by her husband, Oscar Gauna; her parents, Bobbie (David) Fraser and Dennis (Joyce Jankowski) Pence, Sr; 1 daughter, Angelia Ness; 1 granddaughter, Nyasia Hambrick; 1 Step sister, Mary (Bill) Bryant; 1 sister-in-law, Norma Marin; 2 uncles, David (Donna) Hutson and David (Pat) Pence; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Charles and Alice Pence, Clovis and Lucille Hutson and Veronica Fraser; 1 brother, Dennis Gay Pence, Jr.; and 1 uncle, Jeff Hutson.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. untill 11:00 A.M. at Beverage Family Funeral Home, 104 Terry St. Sandwich, IL 60548. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Sandwich, IL.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Beverage Family Funeral Homes. www.beveragefamilyfh.com
Published in the Kendall County Now on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beverage Family Funeral Home
Download Now