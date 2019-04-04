|
Lanetta Sue Pence-Gauna
Born: September 20, 1967; in Fort Knox, KY
Died: March 27, 2019; in Sandwich, IL
Lanetta Sue Pence-Gauna, 51, of Sandwich, IL passed away unexpectedly on March 27, 2019. She was born in Fort Knox, Kentucky to Dennis Gay Pence, Sr. and Bobbie Hutson on September 20, 1967.
Lanetta is survived by her husband, Oscar Gauna; her parents, Bobbie (David) Fraser and Dennis (Joyce Jankowski) Pence, Sr; 1 daughter, Angelia Ness; 1 granddaughter, Nyasia Hambrick; 1 Step sister, Mary (Bill) Bryant; 1 sister-in-law, Norma Marin; 2 uncles, David (Donna) Hutson and David (Pat) Pence; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Charles and Alice Pence, Clovis and Lucille Hutson and Veronica Fraser; 1 brother, Dennis Gay Pence, Jr.; and 1 uncle, Jeff Hutson.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. untill 11:00 A.M. at Beverage Family Funeral Home, 104 Terry St. Sandwich, IL 60548. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Sandwich, IL.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Beverage Family Funeral Homes. www.beveragefamilyfh.com
Published in the Kendall County Now on Apr. 4, 2019