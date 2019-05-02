Larry D. Bretthauer



Born: January 9, 1941; in Aurora, IL



Died: April 25, 2019; in Naperville, IL



Larry D. Bretthauer, age 78 of Yorkville, IL passed on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Patrick Nursing Home in Naperville, IL. He was born on January 9, 1941 in Aurora, IL the son of Clarence E. and Martha (Zeiter) Bretthauer.



Larry was united in marriage on January 22, 1960 in Yorkville, IL to Miss Joyce Orstead and they spent the next 43 years happily together until her passing on November 25, 2003. He was employed for many years as a truck driver. Mr. Bretthauer was the former Fire Chief of the Bristol-Kendall Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed fishing, boating and watching his grandsons run cross-country. Larry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.



Larry is survived by his children, David Bretthauer of Rockford, IL and Kelly (Mark) Hoffert of Yorkville, IL; his grandchildren, Nick (Candice) Hoffert of Newark, IL, Marissa (fianc , Ryan Nalezny) Hoffert of Aurora, IL, Luke Hoffert and Jake Hoffert, both of Yorkville, IL; his great-grandchildren, Ethan and Mason Hoffert; his siblings, Clarence "Bud" (Jackie) Bretthauer of Plano, IL and Donna (Arthur) Bruesewitz of Plano, IL; many nieces and nephews; and his cat, Kiwi II.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Martha Bretthauer; his wife, Joyce Orstead; and his sister and brother-in-law, Wanda and Ike Eichelberger.



A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL. Interment will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Yorkville, IL.



Friends may visit from 4:00 until 7:00 PM on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Funeral Home in Yorkville, IL.



Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611. Published in the Kendall County Now on May 2, 2019