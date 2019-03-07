Leland D. Grove



Born: July 30, 1932; in Cisne, IL.



Died: March 3, 2019; in Naperville, IL



Leland D. Grove, age 86, of Sandwich, IL, passed away with his loving wife by his side, on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Edwards Hospital in Naperville, IL. He was born on July 30, 1932 in Cisne, IL the son of Hiram Hubert and Mabel Marguerite (Dennis) Grove.



Leland was united in marriage on November 3, 1951 to the former Miss Martha Willis and they spent the next 67 happy years together. Mr. Grove was an active longtime member and a former Elder of Plano Christian Church in Plano, IL. He was previously employed by both Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont, IL and Fermilab in Batavia, IL. He enjoyed being with children, helping people, gardening, farming, fixing things, and hunting. Leland was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by all that knew him.



Leland is survived by his wife, Martha Grove of Sandwich, IL; his sons, Dennis (Mary) Grove of Frankfort, IL, Richard (Deborah) Grove of Oak Forest, IL, David (Kimberly) Grove of Mokena, IL, Jerry (Lydia) Grove of Kokomo, IN and Robert (Kathleen) Grove of Manteno, IL; his 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; his brother, Bernard (Sue) Grove of Cisne, IL; his sisters, Joan Sons and Dorothy McCulley both of Fairfield, IL; also several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Marguerite Grove.



A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1275 South Countyline Road in Sandwich, IL. Interment will be private.



Friends may visit from 4:00 until 7:00 PM on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Funeral Home in Sandwich, IL.



Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (815) 786-6461. Published in the Kendall County Now on Mar. 7, 2019