Levi William Bohnstedt
Levi William Bohnstedt, infant son of Kristen and Robert Bohnstedt, passed away June 19th 2020, shortly after his birth.
Levi is survived by his Mommy and Daddy; His big sister, Veda; And big brothers, Brody and Hudson. He also leaves behind loving grandparents, James Bohnstedt, Don (Monica Miller); Great grandparents, Helen and Dave Michelsen, and Ron and Nancy Beale; As well as several Aunts, Uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his great grandfather, Robert Miller and grandmother, Diane Bohnstedt.
"How very quietly you tiptoed into our world, silently, only a moment you stayed. But what an imprint your footprints have left upon our hearts."
Services are to be held privately. In lieu of flowers and memorials, donations may be made to the United States Cooperative Caring Campaign Initiative - SOBBS. Funeral arrangements were handled by Beverage Family Funeral Home. www.beveragefamilyfh.com