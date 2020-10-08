LISA KAUFMAN
Born: August 9, 1967; in Des Moines, IA
Died: September 29, 2020; in Ann Arbor, MI
LISA (AGNEW) KAUFMAN, Ann Arbor, MI died unexpectedly in her sleep at her home on September 29, 2020. She was born August 9, 1967 in Des Moines, IA to Marian and James Agnew. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Robert (Rob), and her two sons, Elijah (16) and Jonah (13). She graduated from Roosevelt High School. Des Moines IA and University of Iowa. A great joy to her was the birth of her sons and their home schooling. The family enjoyed camping trips. She loved nature, outdoors and yoga. Lisa will be remembered for her calm gentle nature and intelligence.
She is also survived by her father, James Agnew of Des Moines, sisters Lynn (Paul) Mankins of Des Moines and Jeanine (John) Ritter of Suwanee, Georgia, her mother and father-in- law, Irene & Wayne Kaufman, Yorkville (formally Aurora), brothers-in law, Daniel (Laura) of Dublin, OH, David (Lynne) of Scottsdale, AZ, Michael (Kathy) of Ocala, FL and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Marian Agnew.
No services are planned at this time. You may donate to your favorite charity
in her name.