Lois Jean (Reeve) Batson (nee Durnal), age 67, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at University Hospital Cleveland, Ohio, with her family by her side. She was born in Aurora, IL, and grew up in Plano, IL. She graduated from Plano high school in 1970. She married Ronnie Reeve (Jan 8, 1948- June 2, 2009) on February 2, 1972 and they raised their family in the Sandwich area. It was there that she enjoyed family camping, boating, motorcycle riding with Ron, spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends. She worked for Eagle Grocery Store in Plano, IL for 35 years before retiring in 2003. Lois and her husband Bill Batson lived in North Ridgeville, OH for 6 years and were married April 16, 2016. In her years with Bill she enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, decorating the house, going to car shows with him and walking their dog Ginger.



Survivors include her husband of 3 years, Bill Batson; daughters, Laura (Don) Minick of Plano, IL and Beth (Jeff) Barrick of Sierra Vista, AZ; grandchildren, Tyler Minick, Kylie Minick, Ryan Barrick; brother, Jim (Deanna) Durnal of FL; sister, Elaine (Bill) Johnson of AZ; Step sister Donna Williams; sister-in-law, Linda Gifford; brother-in-law, Mike Batson; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronnie Reeve; parents, Jack and Barbara (nee Helgeson) Durnal; step-mother, Betty Durnal; mothers and fathers-in-law, Percy and Virginia Reeve, and William and Carol Batson, sister-in-law, Judy Anthenat.



Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Plano, IL. Memorial Service will follow visitation at 6:00 p.m., on Wednesday in the funeral home, with Pastor Stevan Saunders officiating. Burial of her urn will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Sandwich, IL. For more information or to sign the online guest book go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com



