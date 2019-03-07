Lois L. Smith



Born: August 19, 1932; in Waterman, IL



Died: February 26, 2019; in Naperville, IL



Lois L. Smith, age 86, of Oswego, IL, peacefully passed away with her family by her side on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Seasons Hospice Naperville Inpatient Center in Naperville, IL. She was born on August 19, 1932 in Waterman, IL, the daughter of the late Dale and Edna nee French Livingston.



Lois moved to Aurora, IL where her step-dad, Milton Casanova snuck her money for roller skating and even took her to baseball games. She married Robert Chally in 1948, but in 1960 she married the love of her life, Harold "Dean" Smith and they made their home in Oswego, IL. Most of the time she worked at last one job, sometimes two, often as a waitress, bartender, cook or school bus driver. She always held every job to the most professional standards while always making work seem like fun.



Lois leaves behind her children, David (Sandie) Chally of Oswego, IL, Carol nee Chally (Larry) Henderson of Newark, IL, Sandy nee Chally (Michael) Tremaine of Plymouth, IN, Denise nee Smith (Jim) Zitoun of Marsellies, IL, Deana nee Smith (Mike) Davis of West Brooklyn, IL; grandchildren, Steve (Jenna Stinson) Chally of Oswego, IL, Janel nee Chally (Mike) Cook of Oswego, IL, Jason (Jennifer Collins) Johnson of Ottawa, IL, Stacy Tremaine of Plymouth, IN, Brittney Tremaine of Plymouth, IN, Jamie Zitoun of Goodlettsville, TN, Cody Zitoun of Serena, IL, Kyler Davis of West Brooklyn, IL, Korey Davis of Salt Lake City, UT, 11 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, a brother-in-law and several loving nieces and nephews.



Lois is preceded in death by her parents, Dale Livingston and Edna Casanova; sisters, Evelyn Braunling, Pat (Crawford) Cox, Charlotte Nettlingham; grandson, Michael R. Tremaine; and her desperately missed husband, Harold Dean Smith.



At Lois' request, her cremated remains will be placed alongside her husband at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL at a future date with a family only service.



Memorials may be made to any local animal rescue/shelter.



Arrangements are entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com Published in the Kendall County Now on Mar. 7, 2019