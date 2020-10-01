Mabel Sanmann

Aunt Mabel was a strong, intelligent lady whose wisdom was admired. She never missed sending a birthday card or thank you note from a small gift that she received or a larger event that she attended. Family was cherished by her and she was the one to call to catch up on family and friends. She would also be there to give advice on life events. Over the years my Mother would refer to Mabel as her older sister who had played a significant role with her and her siblings. She helped them with their homework and all the other attributes that an older sibling does. Thank you Aunt Mabel for your strength and courage that you instilled in everyone that was lucky to be part of your life. You are leaving us a legacy that we will all cherish.

Chester Leadbetter

Family