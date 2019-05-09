Mahala Mae Meilinger



Mahala Mae Meilinger, 97, died April 27, 2019 at Christian Community Homes in Osceola, Wisconsin.



Mahala leaves her son John and his wife Dorothy, grandson Joseph (Amanda) Meilinger, granddaughters Kaye (Greg) Weber and Heidi (Zachary) Stimson, and five great-grand children.



Mahala was born in Hinckley, Illinois on April 10, 1922 to Hugh and Frieda (Klommhaus) Hough. She attended Sandwich High School where she met the love of her life, John Edward Meilinger. Mahala and John married on August 26, 1945 and were together for 38 years until John passed away in 1983.



Mahala's first job was at Illinois Northern Utilities and she finished her career at the Sandwich State Bank. She retired in 1980. She was a Friend of the Sandwich Library, volunteered at The Open Door Rehabilitation Center and was a member of the Federated Church in Sandwich. She enjoyed her many friends in and around Sandwich, reading, traveling and being with her family.



Interment will be at Oak Mound Cemetery, Somonauk, Illinois on May 11, 2019. Published in the Kendall County Now on May 9, 2019