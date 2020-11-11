Margaret A. Lykens
Born: August 18, 1932; in Pontiac, IL
Died: November 7, 2020; in Oswego, IL
Margaret A. Lykens, 88, of Yorkville, Illinois passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Symphony at the Tillers in Oswego, IL. She was born August 18, 1932 in Pontiac, Illinois the daughter of Lawrence A. and Marcella (Jacobson) Wheeler. She attended St. Mary's Grade School in Pontiac and Pontiac Township High School where she graduated in 1950. She married Ernest D. Lykens on May 14, 1951 in Pontiac, IL. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Yorkville. She enjoyed sewing, upholstering, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her five daughters, Peggy (John Neron) Ruh of Yorkville, IL, Mary J. (Christopher) McNelis of Waterman, IL, Deborah Wortham of Yorkville, IL, Ann Lykens-Aylward of Oswego, IL, and Joni (Bobby) Parker of Breezy Point, MN; fourteen grandchildren; eleven grandchildren; one sister, Mary Ellen (Alan) Harkrader of Peoria, IL; one brother, Donald (Theresa "Gus") Wheeler of Peoria, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Marcella Wheeler; her husband, Ernest; one daughter, Dayle Foley; one son, John E. Lykens; twin sons in infancy; one brother, Lawrence Wheeler, Jr. and one grandson, Jeffrey McNelis.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Yorkville, IL. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Yorkville, IL. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Plano, IL with a prayer service at 6:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Kendall County Food Pantry.