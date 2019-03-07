Marie L. Perkins



Born:February 8, 1931; in Chicago, IL



Died: March 2, 2019; in Oswego, IL



Marie L. Perkins, age 88, of Oswego, IL, formerly of Leland, IL passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Symphony at the Tillers in Oswego, IL. She was born on February 8, 1931 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Luco and Anna (Capazzi) Ferri.



Marie was united in marriage on September 6, 1958 in Chicago, IL to Mr. Arthur Glenn Perkins and they spent the next 40 happy years together until his passing on September 2, 1998. Mrs. Perkins was, for many years along with her husband, a member of the St. John's Catholic Church in Somonauk, IL. Marie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.



Marie is survived by her children, Anna Marie (Brian) Mitchell of Yorkville, IL, Robert "Bob" (Michelle) Perkins of Aurora, IL and William "Bill" (Jenny) Perkins of Oswego, IL; her grandchildren, Laura (Josh) Paladino, Kathryn Mitchell, Adam Perkins and Jack Perkins; as well as, several nieces.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arthur Perkins; also two sisters, Laura Albanese and Lena Drotziger.



A Visitation with prayers will be held at 9:00 am on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1275 South Countyline Road, Sandwich, IL. Mass will follow at 10:00 am in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 320 Depot Street, Somonauk, IL with Father Kevin Butler, officiating. Interment will take place in the St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Somonauk, IL.



Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (815) 786-6461. Published in the Kendall County Now on Mar. 7, 2019