Marilyn I. Seaton



Born: July 21, 1927; in Waterman, IL



Died: May 18, 2019; in Lombard, IL



Marilyn I. Seaton, 91, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Beacon Hill in Lombard, IL. She was born July 21, 1927 in Waterman, IL, the daughter of Ralph and Jeannette (Hardy) Colby. On June 28, 1947 she was united in marriage in Lee, IL to Jesse D. Seaton who preceded her in death July 26, 1999.



Marilyn enjoyed doing crafts, genealogy, and many years of camping and traveling. She was a library volunteer for the Kendall County Historical Society. She and her husband had a chair caning and furniture restoration business in their home for many years.



Survivors include one son, Barry D. (Karen) Seaton of Darien, IL; five grandsons, Christopher (Nydia) Seaton, Michael Seaton, and Andrew Seaton all of Aurora, IL, John (Jennifer) Seaton of Naperville, IL, and James (Lindsaey) Seaton of Downers Grove, IL; seven great grandsons, Austin, Jess, and Devin of Aurora, IL, Grady and Clayton of Naperville, IL, Grant and Zachary of Downers Grove, IL; three great granddaughters, Payton and Isabella of Aurora, IL and Kyel of Naperville, IL. One son, William G. Seaton (Carla) of Aurora, IL preceded her in death on August 1, 2012.



Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Plano, IL. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Shabbona, IL. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the funeral home in Plano. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com



Turner-Eighner Funeral Home 3952



Turner Ave., Plano, IL 60545 630-552-3022 Published in the Kendall County Now on May 23, 2019