Marilyn J. Hess
Marilyn J. Hess

Born: April 17, 1930

Died: September 28, 2020

Marilyn J. Hess 90, formerly of Montgomery, Illinois died on September 28, 2020. Born in Aurora, Illinois on April 17, 1930, she was the daughter of George and Ida Brock. On May 30, 1953 she was united in marriage to Carl Hess.

Marilyn was a homemaker and an accomplished artist. She enjoyed flower gardening, watching the birds and following the Chicago Cubs.

She is survived by her nieces, Judy Heim of Millbrook and Jean (Vincent) Trotto of Aurora; several great nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl; stillborn son, Daniel and a sister Margaret Brock.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests donations in loving memory of Marilyn be directed to St. Jude's Hospital, www.stjude.org.

Visitation for Marilyn will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 3 at Daleiden's Mortuary, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500. Funeral service to follow at 11 a.m.at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 protocols, social distancing and face masks are required.


Published in Kendall County Now on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
The Daleiden Mortuary
OCT
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
The Daleiden Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
