Marilyn Jean Land
1928 - 2020
Marilyn Jean Land

Born: May 16, 1928

Died: July 21, 2020

Marilyn Jean Land passed away on July 21st, 2020 at Willow Crest Nursing Home in Sandwich.

Jean was born May 16th, 1928 on her parent's farm in Newark to Melvin and Arlotte (Olson) Bravick.

She graduated from Newark High School in 1946 and married William Travis Land on September 4th, 1947. He preceded her in death on April 16th, 2002.

They raised 7 children, Bill (Ellen) of Ewing New Jersey, Susan (Len) Janoski of Yorkville, Sherri (Jim) Wendt, also of Yorkville, Jeff (Connie) of Paw Paw, Laurie (Irv) Eberly of Sandwich, Larry (Chris) of Lake Holiday, and Julie (Steve) Cole of Sandwich.

Bill and Jean lived in Sandwich, Somonauk and Lake Holiday over the years. Bill and Jean also operated Pike Lake Lodge in Wisconsin for a time in the early 1960s.

Jean worked at CTS Knights in Sandwich and later worked at Western Electric / AT&T in Montgomery, for many years.

Jean enjoyed golf as well as boating on Lake Holiday with family and friends. She enjoyed watching basketball all her life and never missed a Bulls game.

Jean was blessed with many friends over the years but no friendship lasted as long as hers with Javerna Johnson, from Grade School to Willow Crest.

Jean was close friends with her sister in law Doris Land and the two enjoyed Sunday coffee together for years.

In her later years, everyone knew her as Grandma Jean.

She kept her sense of humor to the very end.

The family would like to thank all the kind souls at Heritage Woods and Willow Crest who made Jean's last few years more comfortable.

Also a special thanks goes out to Jean's caregiver Nan Burkhart who was a special companion in a time of need.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents Melvin and Arlotte, husband Bill, brother Dick Bravick and brother in law Harry Land. She is survived by her children and her grandchildren: Charlie Land, Ryan Shaw, Blair Rodgers, Taylor Janoski, Jori Miller, Scott Wetzel, Bill Land, Brett Eberly, Tyler Eberly, Alissa Tadic, Jordan Land, Mack Land, Austin Cole and Tessa Cole. She is also survived by several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and sister in law Doris Land.

A life well lived, a soul well loved. Rest in Peace, you will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, Jean would have liked the idea of a donation to The Open Door in Sandwich.

Due to the global pandemic, funeral services will be private. Internment will be at the Millington Newark Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Beverage Family Funeral Home. www.beveragefamilyfh.com


Published in Kendall County Now on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beverage Family Funeral Home
104 Terry Street
Sandwich, IL 60548
(815) 786-6715
