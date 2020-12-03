Marjorie Ann Brenneke



Born: March 19, 1945



Died: November 28, 2020



Marjorie Ann Brenneke of Oswego passed away peacefully at home on November 28, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Marjorie was born in Aurora, IL on March 19, 1945.



A longtime resident of Oswego, her family has deep roots in the surrounding farmlands. The oldest of four children,in her youth she lived in California, Arizona, and New Mexico before returning to Oswego as a teen. There she met her husband, William, and married in 1975. An avid gardener, she was well known for her beautiful flowers and gardens. Immensely generous - both with animals and people - she will be missed by all whose lives she touched.



Marjorie is survived by her husband, William,her bothers Brad (Jane) and Wade (Steve) and their families and her son Brett(Koral) and his family. She had two grandchildren, Ava and Georgia. She was preceded in passing by her brother Robert (Linda) and her parents Donald and Margaret Palmer.



In light of the ongoing pandemic, no services will be held.



