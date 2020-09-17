Marvin Eugene BjorkBorn: September 25, 1933; in Rockford, ILDied: September 5, 2020; in Sycamore, ILFormerly a resident of Yorkville, passed away at NW Kishwaukee Hospital in Sycamore, Illinois on Saturday September 5th.He was born to Lila Johnson and Verner Bjork on September 25, 1933, in Rockford, Illinois. He served in the US Marines where he met his wife, who also served, at Naval Station Great Lakes. On May 25, 1956, he married Mary K. Limesand from Lake Mills, Iowa. They celebrated 57 years of marriage until her death in 2013. They had five children: Marie, Mark (Renee), Marcia (Daniel) Koch, Michael and Marty (Anne). He will be deeply missed by his 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren as well as his many nieces and nephews.He was self-employed, with franchises of, Pepperidge Farm Bread and Archway Cookies. After retirement he loved to volunteer. You could find him at the local hospital and medical clinics as a friendly greeter. He also would volunteer at the Calvary Church Food Pantry and Meals on Wheels.Marvin has a surviving sister, Phyllis Lind in Rockford, brother-in-law Anthony Angileri of Rockford and sister-in-law Mary Kay Bjork of Upper Marlboro, Maryland.He will be remembered by his friends at Heritage Woods of Yorkville, Illinois where he lived for the past five years. He loved his home church family as well, St. Olaf's Church in Montgomery, Illinois. Faith was of the utmost importance to him. He loved the Lord Jesus Christ.He was preceded in death by his wife Mary, son Michael, brothers: Wayne and Richard (Marion) Bjork, sisters: Carole (Marty) Cacciapaglia, Sharon Angileri, brother-in-law: Quentin Lind, son-in-law: Daniel Koch and a special friend, Mary Heath.No memorial service will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Olaf Ministries, 12334 Douglas Avenue, Montgomery, Illinois 60538, with Pastor Joshua Skogerboe.