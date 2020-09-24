1/1
Matthew Dean Musser
Matthew Dean Musser

Born: September 14, 1983

Died: September 16, 2020

Matthew Dean Musser, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Matthew was born on September 14, 1983 in Aurora, IL. He is the son of David and Sheryl Musser of Oswego, IL. He lived in Oswego, IL until he graduated from Oswego High School in 2002.

Matthew worked at Pentair in Aurora, IL. He grew up in the great outdoors playing sports, hunting and fishing with his father. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Bears fan. He was a true sportsman in many ways especially displaying his trophies of deer heads,fish and squirrels. Everyone who knew Matthew will miss his hard-headedness, his dry sense of humor and his willingness to help others.

On December28, 2012, Matthew and Marietta Culbertson were married. They have celebrated 7 years of marriage.

Matthew is survived by his loving wife Marietta (Culbertson) and his children Nicholas, Coltin, Cecilia and his fur baby Hawk all of Sheridan, IL; his parents Dave & Sheryl Musser of Oswego, IL, his brother Mark Musser of Sheridan, IL and his sister Nicole (Nate) Cherry of Millington, IL.

There will be a graveside ceremony at the Oswego Township Cemetery on Saturday, the 26thof September at 11:00 AM.

Due to current circumstances, social distancing guidelines and wearing a face covering will be encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family of Matthew Musser, P. O Box 67, Sheridan, IL 60551. Arrangements are entrusted to GABEL-DUNN FUNERAL HOME, 333 W. Church Street, Sheridan, IL60551. For information: 815/695-5131.


Published in Kendall County Now on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home
102 South Johnson Street
Newark, IL 60541
(815) 695-5131
