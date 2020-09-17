Matthew Dolan Shrum



Matthew Dolan Shrum was born April 1, 1986 in Naperville, IL, the son of Jonathan Shrum and Shelley (Sorenson) Shrum. He lived in Oswego, IL until graduation from Oswego High School in 2004 when he left to further his education at Millikin University in Decatur, IL. After graduation from Millikin he returned to Oswego before moving to California with his brother, Jacob in 2014. He lived and worked in Irvine, California before moving to Salt Lake City, Utah to begin working for Western Governor's University in 2018. He loved his new city and talked of purchasing a home there.



Matthew gave his heart to Jesus as a young man, believing in Him as his Savior. He demonstrated his beliefs through his interactions with others, always patient, generous, and kind in his words and deeds.



Matthew began participating in Karate at a young age. He enjoyed the discipline, self control and agility training that it offered. He achieved the rank of second degree black belt. According to his own karate sensei, as he matured he became an excellent instructor in his own right able to interact with both younger and older students appropriate to their individual needs.



He loved music and participated in band and choir through junior high school. He had a beautiful baritone singing voice and was in several choirs, including show choir in high school, continuing to perform in choirs at university.



He was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 2016 while in California, and began treatment there. He returned to Illinois for more intense cancer treatment at Loyola Medical Center the following year. When in remission, he returned to California and later moved to Utah. Once again symptoms reappeared and cancer treatments began again in the spring of 2019 at Intermountain Medical Center.



He is survived by his parents, Jonathan and Shelley (Davis, IL) and one brother, Jacob (Glendale, CA), as well as his maternal grandmother, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.



All who knew him will miss his generous spirit, dry sense of humor, warm and caring demeanor and mischievous grin. His perseverance and optimistic attitude was admired by all who knew him, especially those who witnessed his journey through cancer treatments. Matthew was always the first to offer help in any form; words of encouragement, an ear without judgment, his infectious smile or whatever he could give. Colleagues recognized him as a hard worker and one who consistently went above and beyond his job description to make everyone?s load lighter. Matthew was always available to his friends who could reach out to him at any time to play a video game online or to have a long meaningful (or not) conversation, as he was a great listener.



Funeral Ceremony, following the guidelines of social distancing and requiring masks will be held on Friday September 18, 2020 11:00 am in McCorkle Funeral Home - Durand Chapel 101 W Main St Durand, IL with Reverend Ron Kimes of First Assembly of God. Burial in Durand Township Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Thursday.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store