Michael Corriveau



Born: October 3, 1956 in Lewiston, ME



Died: May 16, 2019; in Chicago, IL



Michael "Mike" Corriveau, 62, of Somonauk, IL passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL. He was born October 3, 1956 in Lewiston, ME the son of Marcel and Rita (Hamel) Corriveau. He married Theresa Charette on December 29, 1991 in New Gloucester, ME and they had 27 happy years together. He was a member of Harvest Chapel in Sandwich, IL. A certified Harley Davidson mechanic, Mike's love of Harleys and dirt bikes started at an early age. Mike traveled the world as a Merchant Marine and loved to tell stories about his adventures. He was a dedicated father and husband, a hardworking outdoorsman and a unique man, passionate about life. Mike was an authentic person with a bold sense of humor. He was greatly loved by all, was always ready to have a good time, and will be missed by everyone who knew him.



He is survived by his wife, Theresa of Somonauk, IL; two daughters, Alexandria Corriveau of Chicago, IL and Ren e Corriveau of Somonauk, IL; his step-mother, Anita Corriveau of FL; one sister, Susan (Bob) Runes of ME; one brother, Paul (Christine) Corriveau of ME; his dogs, Max, Zippy, Casper, and Orly; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Liza Leupold.



A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Harvest Chapel, 725 W. County Line Rd. in Sandwich, IL. A Celebration of Life will follow from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in the church. Please join the family in sharing memories of Mike.



