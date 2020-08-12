Michael D. Mills
Born: October 15, 1961; in Louisville, KY
Died: August 6, 2020; in Peoria, IL
Michael D. Mills, 58, of Oswego, IL passed away at 9:28 am Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Unity Point Proctor Hospital in Peoria, IL.
He was born October 15, 1961, in Louisville, KY to Gerald "Jerry" Mills and Sandra (Mills) Smith. His family later moved to Cincinnati, OH where he grew up. His father preceded him in death and he is survived by his mother and two sisters, Cindy and Janet. He married Elaine Kautz in Dayton, OH in 1993. He later married Becky Wood in Peoria, IL in 2020.
Michael had a very successful professional career in real estate, most recently owning Fox Valley Homes, LLC for the last several years. Prior to that, he was deeply involved in all aspects of commercial real estate development, including everything from detailed site selection to intricate contract negotiations.
Michael earned his undergraduate degree in 1984 from the University of Cincinnati and completed his MBA from Xavier University in 1987. He especially enjoyed playing poker and was legendary for hosting an annual Super Bowl poker tournament with amazing bonfires to boot. Michael was passionate about his allegiance to Ohio State University, the University of Kentucky and the Chicago Blackhawks. He loved music, soccer, and most importantly spending time with his loved ones. Michael never met a stranger and was open and accepting of everyone.
Michael was dedicated to his family and deeply loved his daughter Kaylan Mills of Oswego, IL, his two stepdaughters Ashley and Alyssa Wood, both of Peoria, IL, and grandson Simon Wood. His son Stephen Mills preceded him in death in 2016.
A celebration service will be at 4:00 pm Saturday, August 22nd at Whitetail Ridge Golf Club & Banquets, in Yorkville, IL. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Expressions of care may be made to the American Cancer Society
or The V Foundation for Cancer Research.
Cremation services provided by Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois, Co.