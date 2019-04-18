Michael David Friese



Michael David Friese, of Long Beach, California passed away on March 4, 2019 at the age of 66.



He knew what he was good at and stuck with it. He was an avid worker, having sharpened his skills in the field of plastics manufacturing for 50 years. Likewise, he was an accomplished, self-taught keyboardist and guitarist, and band member of notable rock groups Ollie Ryce and Glider. His passion for music remains unmatched by any other individual to this day. Additionally, his enthusiasm spanned across all things Midwest, science facts, history trivia, and giving directions by landmarks rather than street names. His primary language consisted of dad jokes and classic rock lyrics, best understood by those close to him.



Mike, originally from the Chicagoland area, is survived by his wife, Donna and his children, Allyson (Mike) Kelsch, Lexi Seidensticker-Wakup, Corey Friese, Toby Friese, Tani Friese (Dan), and Kaitlyn Friese; as well as four grandchildren, Scott, Jocelyn, Mason, and Deacon. He is also survived by his father, James (Linda) Friese of Sandwich and mother, Kaye Wilson of Montgomery; and siblings, Kathy (Rennie) Bahr, Rick (Dale) Friese, Jackie (Mike) Allison, Jeff (Lori) Friese, Mark (Jo) Friese, Jay Friese (Jen), Jennie (Zac) Kern, Jamie (J.R.) Fitch , Stephanie (Steve) Caro, Kim Wilson, Chris (Cindy) Wilson, Rhonda, Laurie, and many nieces and nephews.



He is predeceased by his stepfather Reverend Thomas Wilson.



A Celebration of Life will be held in Aurora, Illinois at the Aurora Turners Club on Saturday April 27, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., with a Memorial celebration scheduled at 2:00 p.m.



His music can be accessed via Soundcloud at https://soundcloud.com/michael-friese-2 Published in the Kendall County Now on Apr. 18, 2019