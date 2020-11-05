1/1
Michele Ridenour
Michele Ridenour

Michele Ridenour, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Michele was born in 1955 in St. Clair Shores, Michigan to Larry and Inez Gangnier.

She met and fell in love with her husband Tom on a thirty-foot open sailboat at the Hurricane Island Outward Bound School in Maine. Together they happily sailed across the past forty-one years, raising two wonderful children: Jill Justman of New Berlin, and Tom Ridenour of Madison.

Michele was a medical technician at Dreyer Clinic in Aurora, Illinois as well as an elementary school teacher at Freeman Elementary in Aurora.

Michele was a member of the Christian Science Society of Aurora for over twenty years and treasured her friendships there.

Michele loved to sew and was an avid quilter, sewing many beautiful quilts for friends and family. She also enjoyed sewing quilts for veterans with her Quilt of Valor friends in Mukwonago.

Michele's mother Inez, and her brother Mike passed on before her. Michele's life continues with her husband Tom, her children Tom Ridenour of Madison, and Jill (Mike) Justman of New Berlin as well as her wonderful granddaughter Mia Justman. Michele is also survived by her loving father Larry Gangnier of Sebastian, Florida, and her loving sister Gail Kirk of Columbus, Ohio, as well as her sisters-in-law Betty (Dave) Lundeen of Columbus, Wisconsin, and Brenda (Brad) Lueck of Theresa, Wisconsin and their families.

In lieu of flowers, Michele requested that contributions be made to Feeding America, P.O. Box 96749, Washington, D.C. 20090-6749 or to the Food Pantry of Waukesha County, 1301 Sentry Drive, Waukesha, WI 53186.

Michele's family would like to thank the caring aides and nurses at ProHealth Care Hospice for all of their help and compassion.

The family will have a private burial service at Natural Path Sanctuary in Verona, Wisconsin. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.


Published in Kendall County Now on Nov. 5, 2020.
November 4, 2020
I am so sorry to hear your sad news, and my prayers are with all of you. I will remember Michelle's dedication as a teacher at Freeman in second grade and as the librarian, energetically connecting her "children" to her deep love of reading! Her love of family and generous quilt gifts along the way also speak of her legacy!
Sue Hard
Friend
November 4, 2020
Michele was part of our SD129 library family for several years. I am sad to hear of her passing. She will be missed.
Kate Hahn
Coworker
