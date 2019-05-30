Myron E. Redden



Born: February 27, 1930; in Tuscola, IL



Died: May 23, 2019; in Sandwich, IL



Myron E. Redden, 89 of Sandwich, IL. passed away May 23rd at Northwestern Hospital in Sandwich. He was born February 27, 1930 in Tuscola, IL., the son of William Thelby Redden and Sarah Irma (Brown) Redden.



Myron set two goals for himself; one was attain a pilots license and fly a plane (at age 15 he flew a plane solo) and the other was to be a builder.



He married Mary E. Dallas March 3, 1951. He also served in the United States Army 1951-1953



He was employed at Caterpillar Tractor Co. first in Peoria and later the Aurora Plant for 15 years.



He started Redden Bros. Construction with his younger brother. When his brother chose a different path Myron continued the business with his son Les and together they built many residential homes and commercial building.



Myron and Mary retired to Punta Gorda, FL. where they spent ten years and met many new friends before returning to Sandwich



He is survived by his wife Mary, his son Leslie (Patricia) Redden, daughters Elaine Redden, Leila (Rex) Kepler and Ellen Smith. Brothers John Redden and Richard Redden and sister Sally Duncan. Grandsons, Troy Davis, Jon Byro, Seth Albertson and Jarrett Smith. Granddaughters, Tonya Davis, Kristy Redden and Jennifer Redden. Great Grandsons, Troy Davis Jr. And Vincent Peplinski. Great Granddaughters, My'Landra Davis, Zoie Davis (Nick Labellarte) and Ava Peplinski. Great Great Grandson Jaxton Labellarte.



He was preceded in death by his parents, two infant brothers and sister Dorine Catlin



No public services will be held, Myron will be laid to rest in the family cemetery in Tuscola, Illinois.



Funeral services were entrusted to the Beverage Family Funeral Home Sandwich IL. www.beveragefamilyfh.com Published in the Kendall County Now on May 30, 2019