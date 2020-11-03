1/1
Neil Eugene Hvidhyld
Neil Eugene Hvidhyld

Born: November 5, 1928

Died: October 31, 2020

Neil Eugene Hvidhyld, age 91 of Yorkville, IL passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Cedarhurst Assisted Living in Yorkville, IL. He was born on November 5, 1928 in South Dakota, the son of Herman Theodore and Alma (Springer) Hvidhyld.

Neil was raised in Chicago, IL and was a 1942 graduate of Otis Grammar School and a 1946 graduate of Crane Technical High School. Mr. Hvidhyld was a proud Veteran of the United States Army serving from 1951-1953 while being stationed in Germany. He was employed for over 38 years with the Railroad Retirement Board. Neil enjoyed being a member of the Marconi's Ohio Street Breakfast Club where he made lifelong friends. For many, many years he played 16 inch softball in the Allied, Kells and Clarendon Parks all in Chicago, IL. Neil enjoyed the time he spent with his family and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and cousin who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Neil is survived by his daughter-in-law, Sheila Marino of Bristol, IL; his grandchildren, Adam (Carla), Sarah (Brandon), Ryan (Justin), and Betsy (Kevin); his seven great-grandchildren; his nephews, Mark (Debra Lively) Hvidhyld and Michael (Terri) Hvidhyld; also numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Alma Hvidhyld; his two sons, Thomas and Neil Rowley; and his brother, Herman Thomas Hvidhyld.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL. Interment will follow, with full Military Honors, in the Elmwood Cemetery in Yorkville, IL.

Friends may visit from 4:00 until 7:00 PM on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Funeral Home in Yorkville, IL.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611.


Published in Kendall County Now on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
NOV
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
NOV
3
Interment
Elmwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
(630) 553-7611
