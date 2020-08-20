Norma Jean Bolte
Born: October 18, 1932
Died: August 14, 2020
Norma Jean Bolte 87 of Sandwich passed away August 14th, 2020 at Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion.
She was born on October 18th, 1932 to the late Howard and Dorothy (Marwitz) Kelm in Naperville, IL
She married Allen Bolte on June 21st, 1952, she was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Somonauk, Norma and her husband Allen who was the Sheep Superintendent at The DuPage Co. Fair worked and showed their own sheep for 35 years. As a farmer's wife she worked the farm with Allen and raised their children.
She is survived by her children; Darrell (Kristy) Bolte of Newark, Lanette (Bob Stone) Drendel of MI, Janean (Frank) Molitor of Kent, IL and Rodney ( Leslie McFadgen) Bolte of Sandwich, 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren
Christian Burial Mass will be celebrated August 24th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist catholic Church Somonauk with Fr. Kevin Butler officiating. Interment to follow at St. John's Catholic Cemetery Somonauk.
