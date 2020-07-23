Norma M. Spagnola



Norma M. Spagnola (Cecchi) passed away peacefully from complications of pneumonia on July 12th at Willowcrest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich, IL. She was 85 years old. Norma lived in Sandwich at her home on 6th street for many years. Norma married her high school sweetheart from Morton High School in Cicero, Il where they enjoyed life with friends and family. A few years later they moved to Lisle Il which became the hometown where they raised their growing family.



Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Alphonse John Spagnola in 1975, and her mother Lena Hunter (Cecchi) in 2006. After the passing of her husband at a fairly young age, Norma continued raising her family of five children while also working full time with unwavering strength and courage. She embraced life putting the needs of those she loved before hers. She had an amazing sense of humor, and the wisdom to see the pleasure and comfort that come from the simple things in life. She was a remarkable woman in many ways.



Norma is survived by her brother Marino Cecchi, sister-in-law, Rosalie Cecchi, and their beautiful family. She was blessed with a large extended Italian family which was one of the true joys of her life. From Norma, her entire generation and the immigrant parents who raised them, we learned the true meaning of the words "Mi Familia".



Norma was an amazing mother, loving grandmother, and great grandmother to a blessed family: Laureen (daughter) & Dean Francis. Steven (Son) & Sheelah Spagnola. Alphonse "Lee" (son) & Joanne Spagnola. Vicki Spagnola (daughter), Carmen Spagnola (son) and Jean Vincent, sister at heart. Grandchildren: Kevin, Keith & Kourtney, Eric & Whitney, Corinne & Bevan, Angie & Nick, Alphonse & Allie, Jessica & Brian, Jamie & John, Natalie & Tom, Nick & Kristen, Eric & Kelly, Katelyn, Lelia, Jay, and Jeremiah. Great grandchildren: Angelina, Lucy & Clay, Joel & Jordan, Drea & Bea, Hailey & Easton.



Services were entrusted to Beverage Family Funeral home Sandwich, IL.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store