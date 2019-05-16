Patricia Ann Siciliano



Born: January 3, 1943; in Evergreen Park, IL



Died: May 12, 2019; in Naperville, IL



Patricia Ann Siciliano, age 76, of Yorkville, IL passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Seasons Hospice in Naperville, IL. She was born on January 3, 1943 in Evergreen Park, IL the daughter of Walter and Laverne (Smith) Norgard.



Patricia was united in marriage on October 26, 1963 in Chicago, IL to Mr. Peter Siciliano and they spent the next 49 happy years together until his passing on February 18, 2012. She enjoyed visiting the Senior Center and loved to shop. Patricia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.



She is survived by her daughters, Cherisse (Steve) Tyminski of Glendale Heights, IL and Dina (John Cone) McClarren of North Aurora, IL; her grandchildren, Kayla (Zane Dannenberg) McClarren, Jasmine Tyminski, and Brandon (Kiana Anderson) McClarren; her great grandchildren, Mason and Kennedy; her brother, Thomas Norgard; her sisters, Carol Buettner and Bonnie Conway; and her sister-in-law, Josephine Siciliano.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Laverne Norgard; and her husband, Peter Siciliano.



A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 406 Walnut St., Yorkville, IL with Father Matthew Lamoureux M.I.C. officiating. Interment will be private in Risen Lord Catholic Cemetery in Oswego, IL.



Friends may visit from 4:00 until 8:00 PM on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 N. Bridge St., Yorkville, IL.



Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or 630-553-7611. Published in the Kendall County Now on May 16, 2019