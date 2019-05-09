Patricia Ann Smith



Born: July 17, 1933; in Chicago, IL



Died: May 4, 2019; in Naperville, IL



Patricia Ann "Pat" Smith (nee Donegan), age 85, a resident of Oswego, IL, formerly of Hillside and Lisle, IL, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. She was born July 17, 1933 in Chicago, IL.



Beloved wife of the late Richard R. "Dick" Smith, Sr., whom she married August 6, 1955 and who preceded her in death on November 10, 2013, loving mother of Kevin (Patricia) Smith of Sandwich, IL, Mary Jo Smith of Chicago, IL, Vincent (Kimberly) Smith of Sandwich, IL, Richard R. "Rich", Jr. (Lucy) Smith of Naperville, IL, Phillip J. (Mary) Smith of Yorkville, IL and Tricia (Julian) Bell of Bolingbrook, IL, adored grandmother of fourteen, including the late Katelynn Smith, cherished great-grandmother of seven, devoted daughter of the late Timothy and Marie (nee Shearin) Donegan, dear sister of Pat (John) Hynek of Palatine, IL, Karen (Richard) Milburn of Arlington Heights, IL and the late Mary Margaret "Peg" (the late John) English, sister-in-law of Patricia Martin of Wonder Lake, IL, Joanne (Roy) Meyers of Connecticut and William (Eva) Smith of Florida, fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.



Pat grew up on Chicago's West Side and was a 1951 graduate of Trinity High School in Oak Park, IL. A loving and devoted homemaker, Pat also worked in retail for many years at Carson Pirie Scott & Co. at both the Hillside Mall and at Yorktown Mall in Lombard, IL.



Pat was a member of St Anne Catholic Church in Oswego, IL and was a former member of St. Domitilla Catholic Church, Hillside and St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Naperville. Pat enjoyed acting, singing, entertaining and spending quality time with family and friends.



Visitation Thursday, May 9, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, May 10, 10:00 AM at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1450 Green Trails Dr., Naperville.



Interment: Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's memory may be made to: - Illinois Chapter, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631, (847) 933-2413, www.alz.org/illinois



For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Kendall County Now on May 9, 2019