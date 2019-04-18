Patricia Gillis Van Kirk



Patricia (Pat) Gillis Van Kirk, 83, a long-time resident of Sandwich, IL, passed on Sunday the 14th of April at Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion.



Born in 1936 to George and Linnie (Satter) Gillis in Sandwich, IL. Pat was the youngest of eight children. She graduated from Sandwich High School in the class of 1954. Pat married John (Webb) Van Kirk on November 30, 1957. Together, they had four beautiful daughters Denise, Susan, Nancy, and Sandy. John lost his battle with cancer on May 10, 1983.



Pat enjoyed spending her time with her daughters and five grandchildren. She loved to travel, road trip, watch beautiful sunsets and spent countless nights watching the magic of the stars in the sky. Pat's long journey with Alzheimer's came to an end after 12 courageous years, where she was surrounded by family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her mother in 1943 when she was seven; her father, George: her husband, John; Brothers, Harold, Bob, and Tom Gillis; Sister, Marilyn Kelley; Grandson, Austin Steele Manenti - seven years old; and a sister, Margaret, and brother, William, both in infancy. She is survived by four daughters, Denise (Jim) Gottberg, Susan Manenti, Nancy Van Kirk and Sandra (Ron) Hall; Grandchildren, Montana (Thomas) Bellagamba, Taylor Hall, Johnathon Hall, and Alexander Hall; Sister, Dorothy Guseman; Niece, Sheila Kelley; and Nephew, Sean Kelley.



Visitation will be held on April 17, 2019, from 12:00 to 3:00 P.M. at Beverage Family Funeral Home, 104 Terry St. Sandwich, IL 60548. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 P.M. Interment to follow out to Oak Ridge Cemetery in Sandwich, IL.



Funeral services were entrusted to Beverage Family Funeral Homes. www.beveragefamilyfh.com



We would like to thank the entire staff at Willow Crest for their support and kindness during the five years Pat spent there, and to thank Northwestern Medicine Hospice for their compassion during Pat?s final days. We would also like to thank, Betty Erickson, for years of guidance and support. Published in the Kendall County Now on Apr. 18, 2019