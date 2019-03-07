Patricia Reynolds



Born: March 9, 1935; in Aurora, IL



Died: February 27, 2019; in Peru, IL



Patricia Reynolds, 83, of Peru, died February 27, 2019 in Manor Court of Peru. Cremation rites have been accorded. There will not be any services. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is handling her arrangements.



Patricia was born in Aurora on March 9, 1935 to Albert and Esther (Sandberg) Salfisberg. She lived on the family farm in rural Yorkville until September 14, 1957 when she married Norman Reynolds. They were married for 57 years until his passing in 2014. Pat went to school in one room country school and graduated from Yorkville High School in 1952. She learned many lessons from her dad on the farm which helped her throughout her life. Pat worked at Lyon Metal, CTS Knights, in the restaurant that they owned, for the City of Plano and numerous other part-time positions.



She is survived by three children, Norm Reynolds Jr. of Dixon, Steven (Penny) Reynolds of La Salle and Deborah Reynolds of Oglesby; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; one sister Barbara McKeever and nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband Norman, her parents, grandparents, a sister Marilyn Cutsinger and a uncle Capt. Fritz Sandberg.



