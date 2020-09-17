Pauline R. Johnson
Born: February 17, 1928
Died: September 1, 2020
Pauline R. Johnson, a former 53 year resident of Bristol, passed away on September 1, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born on February 17, 1928, in Uniontown, PA. The Great Depression and WW II played a large role in her character formation.
In 1949, she married Donald (Don) Johnson. They had three children and raised them together in the house Don built in Bristol. She enjoyed painting her house, gardening, mowing the lawn, walking her beloved collies out to Route 47 several times a day, writing, singing, politics, and being with her family.
When her oldest child went off to college and her youngest off to kindergarten, she enrolled in the Nursing program at Waubonsee CC and graduated in their first Nursing class. She worked in the Nursing Skills Lab at WCC and then at various area nursing homes until she retired in 1985. She loved working with the elderly, especially the sisters at the former Mercy Manor in Aurora.
After retiring, she and Don, a long-distance truck driver, traveled the country together in his truck delivering loads and visiting family until his death. Those experiences on the road were some of their best times together.
Pauline is preceded in death by her husband, Don; her son, Greg; her parents, William and Kathryn Border Byers; and her sister, Drusilla Byers Saylor.
She is survived by her daughters Bonnie (Alan) Weiss of Arlington Hts, IL and Terri Johnson of Austin, TX; brothers William Byers of MD and Ronald (Sandra) Byers of TX; and two grandsons David (Akino) and Dan Weiss.
Because of the Covid 19 pandemic, no funeral service will be held out of concern for the safety of family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be sent to The American Lung Association
