Philip Allen Novak, 78, an avid collector of beautiful treasures and a lifelong resident of Illinois was transcended from creation on May 20, 2019 in his Sandwich home.



Contributions may be made out to Village Bible Church Plano Campus 1111 West South St. Plano, IL 60545.



Everyone who remembers Phil may come and celebrate his memorial. It will be held in his honor on June 8, 2019 at Village Bible Church Plano Campus 1111 West South St. Plano, IL 60545 from 1pm - 4pm.



Phil was born on November 25, 1940 in Plano, IL to Gabriel Novak. He attended Plano schools growing up. Phil was employed at Federal-Huber Co. in Plano as a machinist from 1957 to 1981. He was elected by his friends and neighbors to serve in the United States Armed Forces from 1963-1965. The majority of his time was spent overseas in Germany, where he worked as a typist in the Supply Dept. Additionally, Phil was awarded a Sharp Shooter Rifle M-14.



He was preceded in death by his Mother, sister Doris Guddendorf, and brother Frank Novak.



Phil leaves behind his two loving daughters Kristi Mason (Ken Mason) of Montgomery, IL and Tami Acosta (Israel Acosta) of Newark, IL along with his five grandchildren Celeste, Joshua, Tess, Starlynn, and Kaia Acosta. Published in the Kendall County Now on May 30, 2019